1/1
Bernard F., Jr. Rogers
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard F., Jr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
73, longtime resident of Somerton, Philadelphia passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020.Bernard "Bernie" was born on July 6, 1947. He was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty and a 1969 graduate of Temple University. For over forty years, he was a Special Education Teacher for the School District of Philadelphia and an Athletic Trainer at the University of Pennsylvania. Bernie was a longtime successful coach for the Somerton Youth Organization.Bernie was the beloved husband of Eugenia (Janie) Rogers (nee Sorensen) of 50 years. Bernie was the loving father of Genie Pajovich (Geo), Bernie Rogers (Kim), Kristi Dobkin (Ken), and Andrew Rogers (Candace). He was a proud grandfather of 18; Harrison, Cole, Jake, Luke; Katie, Bernard, Ryan, Jay, Mackenzie, (late) Will Patrick, Jackson; Emma, Drew, Connor, Kellen; Max, Adele, and Lorelei. Bernie was one of six children, Maryann Piper, James Rogers (Rosemary), John Rogers (Nancy), (late) Jerry Rogers (Sharon), and Bernadette Downing. He will also be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.A Viewing for Bernard F. Rogers, Jr. will take place at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd, Phila, PA 19154 on Friday Sept. 11, 2020 from 6-8:30 P.M. and at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 8:30-9:15 A.M. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Parish, 13301 Proctor Rd, Phila, PA 19116 at 10 A.M. on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020. A burial will be held privately at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:30 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Viewing
08:30 - 09:15 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved