73, longtime resident of Somerton, Philadelphia passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020.Bernard "Bernie" was born on July 6, 1947. He was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty and a 1969 graduate of Temple University. For over forty years, he was a Special Education Teacher for the School District of Philadelphia and an Athletic Trainer at the University of Pennsylvania. Bernie was a longtime successful coach for the Somerton Youth Organization.Bernie was the beloved husband of Eugenia (Janie) Rogers (nee Sorensen) of 50 years. Bernie was the loving father of Genie Pajovich (Geo), Bernie Rogers (Kim), Kristi Dobkin (Ken), and Andrew Rogers (Candace). He was a proud grandfather of 18; Harrison, Cole, Jake, Luke; Katie, Bernard, Ryan, Jay, Mackenzie, (late) Will Patrick, Jackson; Emma, Drew, Connor, Kellen; Max, Adele, and Lorelei. Bernie was one of six children, Maryann Piper, James Rogers (Rosemary), John Rogers (Nancy), (late) Jerry Rogers (Sharon), and Bernadette Downing. He will also be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.A Viewing for Bernard F. Rogers, Jr. will take place at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd, Phila, PA 19154 on Friday Sept. 11, 2020 from 6-8:30 P.M. and at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 8:30-9:15 A.M. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Parish, 13301 Proctor Rd, Phila, PA 19116 at 10 A.M. on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020. A burial will be held privately at a later date.