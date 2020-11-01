Passed away on October 26, 2020. Husband of Joan (nee Weiss). Brother of Sylvia Koffs. Brother-in-law of David (Barbara) Weiss. Also remembered by nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Services are being held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
