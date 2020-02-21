|
|
FINKELSTEIN
BERNARD
On the morning of February 20, 2020, Bernard Finkelstein died at the age of 97. Cherished eldest son of Max and Anna Finkelstein, Bernie had three siblings, Julia, Sheppard and Harvey, all of whom predeceased him. Bernie grew up in the Strawberry Mansion neighbor-hood of Philadelphia and began working in the family business, Diamond Paint, Wallcovering & Flooring, at a young age. He graduated from Central High School, the 173rd Class (1940) and attended Temple University until enlisting in the Army to fight in WWII. During the war, Bernie's division was responsi-ble for managing port activities and logistics for troop move-ment. He was involved in D-Day preparations and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war, Bernie married his beloved Elsie "Asna" Finkelstein, and they were married for 56 years until her death in 2003. Together, they raised 2 children, Dr. Allan (Laurie) Finkelstein and Carol (Dr. David) Laskin. He has 4 grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Scholz, Rachel Laskin (Justin Davis), Alex Finkelstein and Julie Laskin, and 2 great-grandchildren, Lena Jane Scholz and Joshua Benjamin Davis.
Bernie was always in demand for cards, golf or a glass of Manischewitz. He was well known for his cheery attitude, love of bad jokes and never a complaint was heard!
Graveside Services will be held Sunday, beginning 11 A.M., at Roosevelt Memorial Park, (Sec. O), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be at the home of Carol and David Laskin on Sunday following interment and Monday. Contri-butions, in memory of Bernie, may be made to Jewish War Veterans. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020