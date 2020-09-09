BERNARD FRANCIS, III REILLY

On September 7, 2020, of Wayne, age 73. Survived by wife, Jean (Werley); son, Brian (Adrienne); daughter, Maureen (Andrew) Driscoll; sisters, Margaret "Judy" (Dr. David) Gibson and Kathleen (Dr. Henry) Wroblewski, Esq.; brothers, Kevin (Joanne) and Dennis (Susan); 4 grandchildren: Brennan Reilly, Patrick Reilly, Reilly Kate Driscoll, and Hogan Driscoll; and three nieces and six nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Bernie's viewings at the BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 805 DeKalb St., Bridgeport on Thur., Sept. 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.; also Friday 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass will beat Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia at 10:30 A.M., with Eulogy at 10:15 A.M. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Montgomery County Foundation, 4 Sentry Parkway East, Suite 302, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, PC, Trooper. Condolences to the family atsmfhpc@verizon.net



