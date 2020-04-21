|
|
HERMAN
BERNARD "BERNIE"
Born on March 10, 1927, died of natural causes on April 11, 2020 in White Plains, NY. He went to Stuyvesant High School, then enlisted in the Army just as WWII was winding down. He was a 1950 Cornell grad (Go Red!), and got a graduate degree from City College of NY.
Bernie spent the first half of his career at Loral Electronics, starting as an electrical engineer, then rising to be President. The next big chapter of his career was as the CEO at Oki America, Mt Laurel, NJ.
Bernie raised 3 children with his wife Sylvia (deceased in 2006). Neil, age 63, Stephanie (Stephen), age 62, and Ann, 59. He had six grandchildren, Andria, Jessica, Carly, Brett, Issy, and Teo. And two great-grandsons, Isador and Micah.
Bernie was a devoted father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend. He brought joy to everyone he met, and mentored countless people along the way. He is beloved by people throughout the U.S. and Japan.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, we will plan a memorial service at a later date. Any donations may be made to an organization that he was on the Board of Directors for many years and was very close to his heart:
Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia, Attn: Develop-ment, 2835 Route 73, Maple Shade, NJ 08052, 856-439-0200.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020