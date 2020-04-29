|
|
COYLE
BERNARD HUGH
On April 25, 2020, age 93 yrs., of Springhouse Estates and formerly of Glenside. A member of the "greatest generation," he served as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Beloved husband of the late Teresita (nee Cush). Loving father of Bernard H Coyle Jr. (Mary), James J. Coyle (Cigdem), Thomas G. Coyle (Karen), Richard J. Coyle (Denise), Teresita M Liebel (the late Andrew). Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral Services Private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA 19038 would be appreciated.
