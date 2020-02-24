|
KORMAN
BERNARD J. ESQ.
of Miaimi, Florida, formerly of Philadelphia, PA,, died on Saturday evening, February 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Martin Korman. He was the father Dr. Charles H. Korman (Rachel), Paula Korman and Martin Korman (Elizabeth); grandfather of Jonathan Korman (Alexandra), Samuel A. Korman, Hayley Korman, Samuel J. Korman, Naomi Elkins and Seth Elkins; great-grandfather of Miriam Korman; step-father of Phyllis Krutsch (Ken), Robin Perlin (Kimm), Susan Kreshtool (Danny) and Steven Martin; step-grandfather of Nancy, Brad, Rachel (Joshua), David, Sarah, Evan, Andrew and Michael; and step-great-grandfather of Max and Lucy. A funeral will take place on Monday, February 24 at Har Zion Temple in Penn Valley, Pennsylvania, at 1:00 PM, int. following at Har Nebo Cemetery. The family will be returning to the home of Charles and Rachel Korman in Lafayette Hill, PA for shiva from Monday afternoon through Friday at 12:00 PM. Shiva will continue there on Saturday evening after the end of Shabbat through Sunday at 12:00 PM with shiva minyan at the following times: 7:00 PM - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights 7:00 AM - Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings 9:00 AM - Sunday morning Contributions in his memory may be made to Perelman Jewish Day School, 49 Haverford Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020