BERNARD J. ARDIFF

62, of Horsham, passed on August 31, 2020. He is survived by his sister Kathleen M. Lochner, and his brother Robert J. Ardiff and his nephews David, John and Rob. He was preceded in death by his sister Louise Schuenemann. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on September 17, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Visitation from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Interment to follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Diabetes Association
would be appreciated, (diabetes.org
)