BERNARD J. BRADLEY
BRADLEY
BERNARD J.
91, of Tacony, peacefully on July 30, 2020. He served the U.S. Army in the Korean War, and was a lifetime member of Plumbers Union Local 690. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth (Bodiee). Loving Father of Sharon Gushue (the late Charles), Kathleen Dempsey (Thomas), Michael (Patricia) and Bernard J., Jr. He is also survived by 10 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Graveside Service 11 A.M. on Friday August 21, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, where social distancing will be observed. The service will be streamed live at www. meyersfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gift of Life Donor Program. Services entrusted to the WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME

Condolences: www.meyersfh.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
