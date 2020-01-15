The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
BERNARD J. "BUD" McDERMOTT Jr.

BERNARD J. "BUD" McDERMOTT Jr. Notice
McDERMOTT
BERNARD J., JR. "BUD"
80 yrs. old, peaceful on Jan. 12, 2020, of Lafayette Hill. Bud was retired salesman from McGoldrick Leasing Co. Beloved husband of Sally Ann (nee Welte) McDermott, devoted father of Colleen McDermott (Matthew) Ingersoll, Bernard "Buddy" (Melissa) McDermott, III and Kimberly McDermott, cherished Pop Pop of Keegan, Connor, Quinn and Quentin. Son of the late Bernard and Eleanor Murphy Hagan McDermott. Will be missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in Church Monday 9:45 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. 19444. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations in Bud's name to Mother of Mercy House, 709-11 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila. 19134 or Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, Pa. 19355.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
