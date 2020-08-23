McELVENNYBERNARD J. "Bernie"
86, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Exton, PA. Born in Phila., son of the late John P. and Mary L. (nee Sands) McElvenny. Prede-ceased by brother John P. McElvenny, Jr. and survived by sister Mary Owen and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private Funeral Mass for Bernie at Visitation B.V.M. Church, and a private burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernie's memory may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite # 100, Columbia, MD 21046, www.fightingblindness.org
Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000.
