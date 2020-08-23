1/1
BERNARD J. "Bernie" McELVENNY
McELVENNY
BERNARD J. "Bernie"


86, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Exton, PA. Born in Phila., son of the late John P. and Mary L. (nee Sands) McElvenny. Prede-ceased by brother John P. McElvenny, Jr. and survived by sister Mary Owen and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private Funeral Mass for Bernie at Visitation B.V.M. Church, and a private burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernie's memory may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite # 100, Columbia, MD 21046, www.fightingblindness.org

Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000.

To share your fondest memories of Bernie, please visit

www.lifecelebration.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
