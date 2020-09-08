1/1
Bernard Joseph Amster
September 6, 2020 (born in Tel Aviv on April 26th 1937) of Yardley Pennsylvania and Jupiter Florida. Perfect mate, life partner, protector and ""everything"" to Rhoda (nee Moses); proud, supportive, courageous father to Bonnie (Vincent), Melanie (Craig), and Shari (Thomas); adoring, doting, loving, Poppop to Jordyn (Sam), Sydney, Max, Matheson, and Sima. Bernie was an accomplished orthopedic surgeon, chief, teacher, mentor, family man, pilot, captain, expert whistler, crab-picker, model-builder, RC-flyer, neighbor, friend, husband, father, and grandfather. And so much more. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday September 8, 10:30 A.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Trevose). The family requests that contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
September 8, 2020
We are very sad to hear Bernie passed away. We are praying for your family and sending our love.

Bill & Michele
Michele Sherry
Friend
