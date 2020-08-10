1/
BERNARD JOSEPH DIAMOND
BERNARD JOSEPH
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
