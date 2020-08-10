DIAMONDdied at age 85 on Saturday, August 8, 2020. His personality was larger than life and he instantly lit up every room he entered. He had an irreverent sense of humor, and stunning blue eyes that would make anyone fall in love with him. He was the love of MANY ladies' lives...a bright light to his children, and as a Poppop he was cooler than the average Zayda. He was a lover of women, parties, dogs and vodka on the rocks, and could "eyeball" anyone with more accuracy of their weight than a doctor's scale. In addition to be an avid golfer, skier and bridge player, he was a star football player for Overbrook High School. He is survived by children Barry Diamond, Melissa Samschick, Christopher Diamond, and grandchildren Austin, Cole, and Lucas Samschick, and Samantha and Tyler Diamond, As well as many loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his true love Fleurette Gilman Wattenmaker. Anxiously awaiting his arrival are parents Ethel and Nathan Diamond, sister and brother-in-law Esther and Marty Rosenthal, and brother Harold Diamond. As expected, his mother will be waiting for him with his toast butter and Cheerios with milk. Immediately following his snack there will be a "raging" party which will include his many colorful friends who have preceded him in death. As per his M.O., there will be a long line of women waiting and he will surely be uttering the words "How Sweet It Is". Contributions in his memory may be made to any dog rescue.

