SPEKTER
BERNARD L.
March 27, 2020, of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Greenberg); loving father of Michael Spekter and Barbara (Emil) Ghen; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Anna), Evan, Katie (Neil) and Eirinn and great grandfather of Isabelle, Willem, Olivia, Elsbeth and Jacob. Services are private due to the pandemic. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Joe Biden for President
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020