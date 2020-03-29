Home

March 27, 2020, of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Greenberg); loving father of Michael Spekter and Barbara (Emil) Ghen; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Anna), Evan, Katie (Neil) and Eirinn and great grandfather of Isabelle, Willem, Olivia, Elsbeth and Jacob. Services are private due to the pandemic. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Joe Biden for President
(www.joebiden.com)

www.levinefuneral.com


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020
