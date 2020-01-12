|
|
MCCABE
BERNARD JR.
Our Patriarch passed away peacefully at home with his family at the age of 91. Born September 28, 1928 and died January 9, 2020, of Downing-town, formerly of Narberth. Preceded in death by his wife Elaine (Dunphy); and parents Bernard McCabe Sr. and Mary (McCarry), Margaret (Larkin); sister Theresa (Joe); and Grandson Johnathan Hodd. Oldest child of: Kathleen Welsh (Henry), Agnes LoSasso (Paul), Marie Yuskavage (Gene), Eileen Malloy (John), Donald (Charlotte), Frank and Barbara.
Father of Maureen (Nicholas) Gerogosian, Colleen (John) Hodd, Bernard Brian (Julie) McCabe and Betsy (Stan) Billie.
Grandfather of Katrina, Nicolette, Keegan, McKenna, Savannah, Connor, Owen, Kayla, Breanna, Marissa, Eric, Matthew and Seamus. Great-grandfather of Jon Christopher.
Graduated from St. Tommy More in 1948. Graduated from St. Joseph University with a Bachelor's in Accounting, Class of 1952. Served in the United States Navy as a SPI3 WWII Korea Chief Naval Operator and Communication Center. Member of The Narberth American Legion. Bernie was one of the Founding Fathers of the Narberth Baseball Little League and coached for many years (Carrow's Sunoco!).
He would've liked to thank the Coatesville VA, St Joseph Church in Downingtown especially their Eucharistic ministers, Brookdale Hospice for their care and compassion and Always Best Care for Lena.
Family and Friends are welcome to attend his Viewing on Tuesday January 14th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at THE STRETCH FUNERAL HOME 236 E. Eagle Road Havertown, PA 19083. Wed January 15th: Viewing 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. St Margaret's Catholic Church, 208 N Narberth Ave., Narberth PA. 19072. Immediately following mass will be the Int. at Calvary Cemetery, 235 E. Matsonford Rd. W Conshohocken, PA 19428.
In lieu of flowers, Bernie wanted donations to go to his beloved St.Tommy More and their Alumni Association Scholarship Fund to help students as they did many of his grandchildren. Checks payable to: STMAA P.O. Box 294 Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020