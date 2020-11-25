1/1
Rev. Bernard McGinley
87, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his brother Father John McGinley OSFS, sister-in-law Jane McGinley, and many nieces and nephews. Father McGinley is the son of the late Patrick and Bridget Friel McGinley and was preceded in death by his sister Marie Jackson and brothers Daniel and James. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1961 in the Missionary Servants of the Holy Trinity and then served for many decades in the Diocese of Harrisburg. Father McGinley was awarded the Carnegie Medal for heroism in 1960. Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church Sat. after 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in his name may be to the Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
