BERNARD WEISS
99, of Margate, passed away at home with his wife on Saturday, August 22, 2020.Born in Phila., he worked for the federal government for many years until retiring to Margate. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris (nee Sobel).Graveside Services will be held privately. Donations in Bernard's memory may be made to either the Wills Eye Glaucoma Fund, 840 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19107 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements and care entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08404
(609) 344-9004
