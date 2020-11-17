HUGUES, Bernardine M. (nee O'Neill), in her 100th year, on November 15, at Little Flower Manor, formerly of Philadelphia and North Wildwood. Wife of the late Charles A., dear mother of Charles A., Jr. (Judy), Diane T. McGinty (Linus), and Bernardine T. Steinmetz. Grandmother of Steven, Kendra, Janelle, Linus, Patrick, Kim, Mark, Erik, and Sean; great-grandmother of 11.



Relatives and friends invited to her Funeral Mass Thursday November 19, 2020 10am St Joseph, 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale 19023. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be in Bern's memory to Little Flower Manor, 1201 Springfield Rd., Darby, PA 19023

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store