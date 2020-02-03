|
DiQUINZIO
BERNICE A. (nee Canzanese)
Age 90, of White Horse Village, Newtown Square, PA, and formerly of Springfield, passed away on January 29th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale J. DiQuinzio; precious daughter of the late Rita (nee Marconi) and Berrardo Canzanese, also dear sister of the late Carmelita Papi. Survived by her loving children Patrice DiQuinzio (Tom Sandbach), Mark DiQuinzio (Mary Louise), Mary E. DiQuinzio (Michael K. O'Brien), and David M. DiQuinzio (Sally M. Reuther); cherished grandmother of Thomas Waitzman (Amanda Mahoney), Brian Waitzman (Meaghan McCarron), Emily O'Brien, Julia O'Brien, Michael DiQuinzio, Daniel DiQuinzio and Emma DiQuinzio; adoring great-grandmother of James Waitzman, Stella Waitzman, Lily McCarron Waitzman, James Russell and Ellen Russell, also devoted sister of Carolyn Maroccia and Barbara Long. Bernice was a much loved and loving daughter, wife and mother. She was a cherished sister and family member, a devoted grandmother and a valued member of her church and the many communities of which she was part. She and Pat DiQuinzio were married for 60 years, until his death in 2012. Spending time with her extended family and friends was one of Bernice's great joys. Her parents, mother- and father-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law all enjoyed her company at her and Pat's homes in Springfield PA an Avalon NJ. Their neighbors from Worrell Drive in Springfield were lifelong friends and when she and Pat moved to White Horse Village they found a new circle of good friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a special source of pride and pleasure for her. Bernice was an excellent cook and very good at throwing a dinner party. She was a voracious reader and was passionate about music, especially opera. She was a valued volunteer in civic and church-related activities. Her rock-solid belief in God and the words of Jesus made her the soul of empathy and compassion. She will be deeply mourned and much missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, February 5th, from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernice's memory to the White Horse Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 535 Gradyville Road, Newtown Square, PA 19382; The Robertson/Rowley Foundation, 28 West Market Street, The Lincoln Bldg, West Chester, PA 19382 OR St Joseph Villa, Sisters of Saint Joseph Office of Development, 9701 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118-2694 would be appreciated.
