McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
BERNICE MURPHY
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, IL
BERNICE A. MURPHY

BERNICE A. MURPHY Notice
MURPHY
BERNICE A.
February 15, 2020, of Havertown, PA. Beloved daughter of the late Bernard A. and Mary Loughlin Murphy. Loving sister of Mary Jane Hamburger (Richard J.) and the late Rosemary Murphy. Dear aunt of Ellen Collins (Mark), Joan Dominguez (Sam), Marylou Compton (Glenn), Richard Hamburger (Kelly), Maureen Bishop (Brian) and James Hamburger (Gaye). Also survived by 15 great-nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Jennifer Clark for all her loving care.
Relatives and friends are invited on Sat. ,Feb. 22nd, to a Visitation at 10 A.M., with Funeral Mass at 11 AM at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merion Mercy Academy, 411 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
