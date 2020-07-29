FRANTZBERNICE ADELE (nee Feldstein)
On July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Milton. Devoted mother of Marc Frantz (deceased) (Joje), Jerome S. Frantz (Greta), Robert E. Frantz (Ronnie), and Rena Frantz (Ora). Dear sister-in-law of Leonard Frantz. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation for Cancer.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com