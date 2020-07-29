1/
BERNICE ADELE (Feldstein) FRANTZ
FRANTZ
BERNICE ADELE (nee Feldstein)
On July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Milton. Devoted mother of Marc Frantz (deceased) (Joje), Jerome S. Frantz (Greta), Robert E. Frantz (Ronnie), and Rena Frantz (Ora). Dear sister-in-law of Leonard Frantz. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation for Cancer.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
