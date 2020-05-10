BAUMBERNICE "BUNNY"Age 86, formerly of Philadelphia, Long Beach Island, and for the last eight years from Peter-borough, NH, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 of Alzheimer's related issues. She was born to the late Samuel and Mary Stutman of Flatbush, Brooklyn on January 25, 1943.Bunny attended Brooklyn College, where at nineteen she met Stanley Baum, and after a whirlwind romance of just four days, accepted his proposal. She was happily married and had four children before he tragically died at the age of 48 of a heart attack.Hers was a life in chapters. The first was as a creative house-wife, dedicated to the arts, trying to rid the world of muscular dystrophy, and passionate about the world of tennis. In the world of art she was both a teacher and travel guide for the Barnes Founda-tion and worked closely with Violette Di Mazia, its founding director of education. Many hours were spent at the Barnes, where she became a trusted and important influence. She was also chapter president of the local Muscular Dystrophy Society, but it was in the world of tennis that she truly thrived. An avid tennis player, she was close friends with Billie Jean King, Rosemary Casals, Betty Stove and Francois Durr, and a founding member of the US Pro Indoor Tennis Championship in Philadelphia, and its well-known tennis and the arts show.When her husband Stanley died and she was left with four small children, and no discernable income or reserves, she began chapter two--that of a deeply respected professional in the Pennsylvania Judiciary. There she rose to the position of Deputy Court Administrator, a position she held for approx-imately two decades. She was the lynchpin that managed over three hundred judges and their professional lives and became one of the most beloved and important faces within the court system. On daily speed dial with the chief justice, Bunny was the support, administrator and "house mom" for every judge in the state. Many of the judges still in service today owe their start and mentorship to Bunny. She was truly beloved by a huge litany of the system. She also ran the campaign for her close friend, Judge Phyliss Beck, who sat on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania for many years.When she retired, and after she moved to her dream home on Long Beach Island, NJ, Alzheimer's and Hurricane Sandy compelled Bunny to Peterborough, NH for her third and final chapter. She was aided by her son David and his wife Terry Reeves. She resided happily for eight years at Summerhill Assisted Living.Often seen at a local diner draw-ing, Bunny was, as always, beloved and a force. Small in stature, but large in spirit, she had impact. Her son, once try-ing to allay her fears of death, carefully explained the Buddhist principle of "emptiness". "Remember mom. Ultimately you never were". "Maybe not", she replied. "But I made a hell of a splash where I should have been."(Her final years were ones of joy in the beauty of the world, and the simple pleasures that life in New Hampshire offered. She often commented on how happy she was, and the exquisiteness of the world she saw through her Alzheimer eyes. Her most repeated state-ment was, "Look at the height of those trees. Takes your breath away!" The disease gave her something that few of us truly have--the ability to live in the moment--and this presence seemed to wash on to most who experienced her.Her last breath was taken at Eliot Hospital in Manchester, NH, as the James Taylor song, "You've Got A Friend" was softly sung.She is survived by her children David, Lisa, Nancy and Larry, ten grandchildren and brother Paul. Her legacy will always be one of "creative delight", and the way people responded to the power of her presence. Whether at Wimbledon court-side with Billie Jean King, or quietly eating ice cream at a table in Peterborough, her life force compelled others to sit by her side. This may be her greatest legacy.Billie Jean King, or quietly eating ice cream at a table in Peterborough, her life force compelled others to sit by her side. This may be her greatest legacy.The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her final days and years. Given the covid virus the family has not yet decided on a time for a Memorial Service.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the research of Dr. Richard Issacson, c/o The Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic, Weill Cornell Medicine