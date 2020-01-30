|
BRADY
BERNICE (nee Hatch)
92, of Newtown Square, formerly of West Chester on Jan. 24, 2020 at Riddle Hospital. Longtime music and choir director. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas; Mother of Patricia Laila Brady (Joel Walzer) and the late Kevin (Debbie) Brady; also survived by her grandchildren Lauren and Benjamin Brady, nephews and nieces. Her memorial service will be in the spring. Contributions in her memory may be made to Church of the Loving Shepherd in West Chester.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020