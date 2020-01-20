|
COVERT
BERNICE ELEANOR PETERSON
Of Chester, PA, a teacher and counselor in the Philadelphia Public School System for 35 years, died on January 16, 2020, at Aristacare Norwood Terrace, Plainfield NJ, after moving to Fanwood NJ in 2016 to be closer to her daughter, Anita McNamara. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. with the Service beginning at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2019 at The Asbury AME Church, 1712 Providence Ave, Chester, PA, 19013. Interment will follow at Haven Memorial Cemetery in Aston PA. To read complete obituary please visit
www.fanwoodmemorial.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020