94, of Phila. died peacefully on October 25, 2020 from natural causes. She was the devoted wife of Kenneth A. Thompson for 62 years before his death in 2010. She was the loving mother of Kenneth Thompson (Mary Ann), Stephen Thompson (Kathy), Nancy Heinrich, and Victor Thompson (Bonnie). She was the grandmother of Brian, Patrick, Donna, Stephanie, Jim, Greg (deceased), Corey and step-grandmother to Dawn Ann, Robert, Kristin and Stephanie. Due to the current health crisis, a private Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made on her behalf to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3101 Tyson Ave. Phila, PA 19149.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store