GINSBERG
BERNICE (nee Dworkin)
On February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Charles Ginsberg. Devoted mother of Lawrence Ginsberg (Deya), Fredric Ginsberg (Nancy), and Carl Ginsberg. Loving grand-mother of Corinne Ginsberg, David Ginsberg ((Jessica), Ry Ginsberg, Daniel Ginsberg (Meaghan O'Connor), Rose Ginsberg (Ben Allard), and Hannah Ginsberg (Bob Proctor). Also survived by 5 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Friday 11 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rick and Nancy Ginsberg Friday following services. Contributions in her memory may be made to any charity that benefits the Arts.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020