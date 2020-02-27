|
LUBER
BERNICE (nee Schwartz)
On February 24, 2020, Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Luber. Loving mother of Sherry (Alan) Blumenthal. Dear sister of the late Sylvia Backhaut and Paul Schwartz. Devoted grand-mother of Scott (Kate Reuther) Blumenthal, and great-grand-mother of Miles and Julian Blumenthal. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of her life and early 100th Birthday Party, Sunday, March 1, at 2 P.M., at Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun, 1001 Papermill Road, Erdenheim, PA. Interment private at different date. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sherry and Alan Blumenthal Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Contributions in her memory may be made to HIASS,
www.haiss.org
Jewish Federation of Greater Phila., www.jewishphilly.org
Anti-Defamation League,
www.adl.org
Planned Parenthood,
www.plannedparenthood.org
or the ACLU.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020