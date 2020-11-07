On November 4, 2020 Dear wife of the late Anthony J. Beloved mother of Kathy Lewis (Bob), Claudia Jaskel (Albert) and the late Mark A. Zgalich (Claire). Dearest grandmother of Paul Zgalich (Leah), Matthew Jaskel, Andrew Jaskel and the late Mark Zgalich Jr. Sadly missed by great granddaughters Danica and Corrine Zgalich. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 beginning at 10 A.M. Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernice's memory to Our Lady of Consolation Church, 7051 Tulip St., Phila. PA 19135 would be appreciated by her family.