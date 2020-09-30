1/
BERNICE (nee LIPOW) SHOEMAKER
On September 28, 2020. Bernice was the beloved wife of the late Herbert C. Shoemaker, proud mother of Dr. Bruce (Allison) Shoemaker and Dr. Elliot (Alexis) Shoemaker. Bernice's grandson Aaron Harrison Shoemaker was the joy of her life. She was predeceased by her sister and best friend Eleanor "Ellie" Brown. Bernice was a secretary for the Philadelphia school district for 25 years. After her retirement, she was a volunteer in The America Reads Program for RSVP of Montgomery County and Cook For a Friend at Temple Sinai. Graveside Services to be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park. www.levinefuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
