RUTTENBERG, MD
BERTRAM A.
April 8, 2020, of Merion Station, PA. Beloved husband of the late Helene Ruttenberg (nee Satinover); loving father of Rebecca (John Stamps) Ruttenberg, Jonathan (Susan Soriano) Ruttenberg and Jacqueline (René Gobeil) Ruttenberg; cherished grand-father of Joshua Ruttenberg; devoted brother of Serita Silberg. Services were private. Dr. Ruttenberg, a child psychiatrist, was a pioneer in the field of autism. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to The Center for Autism, 3905 Ford Road, Suite 6, Phila., PA 19131-2844
(www.thecenterforautism.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020