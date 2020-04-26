Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
BERTRAM A. RUTTENBERG M.D.

BERTRAM A. RUTTENBERG M.D. Notice
RUTTENBERG, MD
BERTRAM A.
April 8, 2020, of Merion Station, PA. Beloved husband of the late Helene Ruttenberg (nee Satinover); loving father of Rebecca (John Stamps) Ruttenberg, Jonathan (Susan Soriano) Ruttenberg and Jacqueline (René Gobeil) Ruttenberg; cherished grand-father of Joshua Ruttenberg; devoted brother of Serita Silberg. Services were private. Dr. Ruttenberg, a child psychiatrist, was a pioneer in the field of autism. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to The Center for Autism, 3905 Ford Road, Suite 6, Phila., PA 19131-2844
(www.thecenterforautism.org).

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
