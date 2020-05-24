BERTRAM S. BROWN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BERTRAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN
BERTRAM S
January 28, 1931 to May 14, 2020, Age 89, Bertram S. Brown, MD, longtime resident of Philadelphia and previously a resident of Bethesda, MD, Chincoteague, VA, Key West, FL and Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of Joy Gilman Brown (deceased 10/9/18); father of Dale Susan Brown, Laurie Browngoehl (Kevin Browngoehl), Wendy Brown-Blau (Peter Blau) and Traci Sophia Brown (deceased 8/23/17); grandfather to Rebecca Feinberg, Judy Browngoehl, Jessica Blau, Abigail Browngoehl and Jason Blau and great-grandmother to Sadie and Lila Feinberg. Bertram Brown was a loving father, grand-father, husband and friend. He was a national leader in public health and mental health policy, a veteran who served as Rear Admiral in the Public Health Service and a Special Appointee who served five United States presidents, including Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford and Carter, as well as an academic health systems leader in Philadelphia.
Dr. Brown grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and studied piano at the Julliard School of Music in New York City. He graduated from Brooklyn College in 1952. After college, he earned his M.D. from Cornell University. He completed an internship in Pediatrics at Yale University and then completed both a Psychiatry residency and a Masters in Public Health at Harvard University in 1960.
Upon completion of his training, Dr. Brown began his federal career as a commis-sioned office in the Public Health Service. In 1961, at the request of President John F. Kennedy, he was asked to assist with a national effort to better understand and treat mental retardation. He served as the President's Special Assistant for Mental Retardation. He joined the National Institutes of Mental Health and held many positions, including being appointed as the Director from 1970 to 1978.
After Dr. Brown left public service in 1978, he served in many roles including a guest scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center and a Senior Psychiatrist at Rand Corporation. He moved to Philadelphia in 1983 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Hahne-mann University from 1983 to 1987. After leaving Hahne-mann, he continued to serve in multiple advisory and consulting roles using his knowledge of federal government and mental health services with a goal of improving health care within the United States.
Above all, Dr. Brown was a loving man with a sharp sense of humor and a quick intellect. He was devoted to his wife and his family, bringing joy to all who knew him. Contributions in his name can be made to the ADL-Philadelphia. www.levinefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved