BROWN
BERTRAM S
January 28, 1931 to May 14, 2020, Age 89, Bertram S. Brown, MD, longtime resident of Philadelphia and previously a resident of Bethesda, MD, Chincoteague, VA, Key West, FL and Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of Joy Gilman Brown (deceased 10/9/18); father of Dale Susan Brown, Laurie Browngoehl (Kevin Browngoehl), Wendy Brown-Blau (Peter Blau) and Traci Sophia Brown (deceased 8/23/17); grandfather to Rebecca Feinberg, Judy Browngoehl, Jessica Blau, Abigail Browngoehl and Jason Blau and great-grandmother to Sadie and Lila Feinberg. Bertram Brown was a loving father, grand-father, husband and friend. He was a national leader in public health and mental health policy, a veteran who served as Rear Admiral in the Public Health Service and a Special Appointee who served five United States presidents, including Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford and Carter, as well as an academic health systems leader in Philadelphia.
Dr. Brown grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and studied piano at the Julliard School of Music in New York City. He graduated from Brooklyn College in 1952. After college, he earned his M.D. from Cornell University. He completed an internship in Pediatrics at Yale University and then completed both a Psychiatry residency and a Masters in Public Health at Harvard University in 1960.
Upon completion of his training, Dr. Brown began his federal career as a commis-sioned office in the Public Health Service. In 1961, at the request of President John F. Kennedy, he was asked to assist with a national effort to better understand and treat mental retardation. He served as the President's Special Assistant for Mental Retardation. He joined the National Institutes of Mental Health and held many positions, including being appointed as the Director from 1970 to 1978.
After Dr. Brown left public service in 1978, he served in many roles including a guest scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center and a Senior Psychiatrist at Rand Corporation. He moved to Philadelphia in 1983 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Hahne-mann University from 1983 to 1987. After leaving Hahne-mann, he continued to serve in multiple advisory and consulting roles using his knowledge of federal government and mental health services with a goal of improving health care within the United States.
Above all, Dr. Brown was a loving man with a sharp sense of humor and a quick intellect. He was devoted to his wife and his family, bringing joy to all who knew him. Contributions in his name can be made to the ADL-Philadelphia. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.