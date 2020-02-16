The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Episcopal Church
On Feb. 15, 2020, age 93 of Lansdale formerly of Rox. Loving wife of the late Wiley Bryant Parker, Jr. Mother of Valerie Eckert (the late Charles) and Gaye Dougherty (Dennis). Cherished grand-mother of Kristin Dunn, Danielle and Brendan Dougherty. Great grandmother of Alek Dunn. Aunt of Lynn Nedzwecky (Stephen). Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Wednesday 10 A.M. followed by Funeral Service 11 A.M. at St. Timothy Episcopal Church. Int. St. Timothy's Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 5720 Ridge Ave., Phila., PA 19128.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
