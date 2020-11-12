Beryl (nee Evans) On November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles. Devoted mother of Jan Rosenbaum (Neil) and the late Richard Kolsby. Loving grandmother of Julie Gilbert and Maxwell Gilbert (Jordana). She will also be missed by all of her loving friends. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
