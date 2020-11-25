Sept. 6, 1936 - Nov. 21, 2020 Died peacefully at home with her youngest daughter, Linda Lederer Rivera by her side. Life-long resident of the Philadelphia area, daughter of the late Bessie Kate and Thomas Reese Winpenny Jr. of Olney. Member of the Bridge Community Church, Glenside. Enjoyed extensive, world travel, always loving and kind to all she met. Survived by daughter Susan Kate Lederer Johnson of Southern Pines, NC, Michael Dan Lederer (Cathryn) of Naples, FL and Linda Lederer Rivera of Jenkintown, PA, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews. Services will be private.



