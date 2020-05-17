ROSSMAN

BETH (nee Koplin)

Of Philadelphia died peacefully at home on May 7, 2020. Beth was born May 26, 1944 in St. Petersburg, FL. Lived in Camden through high school. Graduated Rutgers. Avid arts admirer, particularly Met Opera NYC; patron of Philadelphia culture. Beth was a gracious presence in Center City where she made lifelong friends.

Beth is survived by husband Ronald E. Rossman, MD; loving daughter Lauren Rosenfield (Gary); granddaughter Daniella Rosenfield; sister Ilana Kaye (Michael); cousins and friends.

Beth's life will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jane and Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute at Jefferson University Hospitals.



