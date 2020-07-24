1/1
BETH SPITALNY WILLIAMSON Ph.D.
WILLIAMSON
BETH SPITALNY, PhD


Age 57, of Gladwyne, PA passed away at her home in Kiawah Island, SC on Thursday, July 16 2020. Devoted mother, hilarious sister, loyal daughter, accomplished practitioner and mentor, Beth is survived by her two sons, Jacob (Annie Darves) and Samuel Spitalny; her former husband and best friend, Peter Spitalny; her mother, Toba Coren; her identical twin sister, Lauren Sara; sisters, Ruth Sklut and Rebecca Ynocencio; step sisters, Jamie Herrschaft and Phyllis Bergmaier; step-brother Steve Coren; and many adoring nieces and nephews. Beth is predeceased by her cherished father, Herman Coren. Burial took place at Haym Salomon Memorial Park on Tues., July 21. Contributions in Beth's memory can be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Children's Hospital of Phila.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
I am so very sad to hear that a vibrant soul has left us. My thoughts and prayers are with Sam, Jake and Peter. I will miss her laugh and great stories.
Theresa Hand
Friend
