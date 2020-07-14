1/1
BETTE LEWIS Ed.D TOKAR
TOKAR
BETTE LEWIS, Ed.D


Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Born to Howard (Bill) Lewis and Irma Pixton Lewis in Philadelphia in 1935, Bette lived in Feasterville for over 50 years, moving to Juniper Village in Bensalem.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Jack Tokar (2016) and daughter Terri (2019). She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Zimmermann (Bill), sons Michael Tokar (Michele) and Robert Tokar (Kevin Carr), along with 4 grandchildren.
Dr. Tokar was a lifelong learner and Professor Emeritus of the College of Business Administration at Holy Family University, teaching for 35 years and receiving many distinguished awards.
A voracious reader and storyteller, her intelligence made her an excellent conversationalist as well as a dominating force in trivia games. She will always be remembered for her quick wit, her love of traveling, all things purple and her positive affection toward her family, friends, colleagues and students.
A virtual funeral service is planned for July 16, 2020 at 11 A.M. via Zoom at Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, with a celebration of her life once COVID risks are reduced. Anyone requesting to attend the live version may email Bonnie Zimmermann at bzmann42@gmail.com by July 15. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holy Family University https://www.holyfamily.edu/about-holy-family-u/general-info/giving-to-hfu/online-giving or to Juniper Village Fellowship Fund, 3200 Bensalem Blvd., Bensalem, PA 19020 attention Phyllis Katz.
If you have a contribution that would honor Bette's memory for a tribute publication, please contact Rob Tokar at https://tokartoons.com/contact_us.html

KirkandNiceSuburban.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.
