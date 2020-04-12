|
|
TROWER
BETTIE N.
April 1, 2020, 90 years old, of Hinsdale, IL and formerly of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John S., loving and devoted mother of sons John of AZ and Paul of PA, daughter, Mrs. Patricia Irwin of IL and dearly loved by eight grand-children. Mrs. Trower earned a Bachelor's degree from Mansfield University and was an elementary school teacher in Moorestown, NJ prior to dedi-cating her life to raising her children and caring for her mother-in-law. She always made everyone feel good about themselves. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020