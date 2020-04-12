Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTIE TROWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTIE N. TROWER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTIE N. TROWER Notice
TROWER
BETTIE N.
April 1, 2020, 90 years old, of Hinsdale, IL and formerly of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John S., loving and devoted mother of sons John of AZ and Paul of PA, daughter, Mrs. Patricia Irwin of IL and dearly loved by eight grand-children. Mrs. Trower earned a Bachelor's degree from Mansfield University and was an elementary school teacher in Moorestown, NJ prior to dedi-cating her life to raising her children and caring for her mother-in-law. She always made everyone feel good about themselves. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -