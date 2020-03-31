|
|
ANDERS
BETTY (nee Kuhn)
Betty was granted her angel wings on March 24, 2020 in Phila. She was born February 25, 1922 to the late Gustavo and Elizabeth Kuhn. Beloved wife of the late James Nelson Anders. Betty is survived by her 2 sons, Robert W. Stringer Jr. (Bernadette) and James N. Anders Jr. (Jeanne); 9 grandchildren: Robert, Carol, Diane, Andrea, Bernadette, James Nelson III, Cathy, David, and Susan; 21 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or the Abington Memorial Hospital NICU.
Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020