|
|
BOWIE
BETTY ANNE
Of West Chester, PA formerly of Havertown, PA passed away on March 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Hugh F. and Marguerite (nee Joyce) Bowie. She is the loving sister of Donald J. (the late Patricia) Bowie, Brian P. (Kathleen) Bowie, and the late H. Robert Bowie. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and is the aunt of the late Kevin Bowie. The Interment will be private to the family. There will be a Funeral Mass at a later date. The funeral home's website will be updated as information becomes available.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020