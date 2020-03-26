Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY BOWIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY ANNE BOWIE


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY ANNE BOWIE Notice
BOWIE
BETTY ANNE


Of West Chester, PA formerly of Havertown, PA passed away on March 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Hugh F. and Marguerite (nee Joyce) Bowie. She is the loving sister of Donald J. (the late Patricia) Bowie, Brian P. (Kathleen) Bowie, and the late H. Robert Bowie. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and is the aunt of the late Kevin Bowie. The Interment will be private to the family. There will be a Funeral Mass at a later date. The funeral home's website will be updated as information becomes available.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -