LeFEVER
BETTY J., (nee Kompas)
Age 90, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on March 4, 2020. Wife of Charles N LeFever, mother of Carolyn LeFever (Daniel Green) and Ann Swoveland (Michael), brother of Richard J. Kompas, Jr., grandmother of Steven Kennard (Jennifer), great grandmother Grace and Tyler. Services and Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Betty's name to the American Diabetes Association 150 Monument Road, Unit 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrs.
