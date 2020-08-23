HARRISONBETTY JANE (nee Trommer)
On August 20, 2020, age 86. Wife of 56 yrs. to the late Russell. Loving mother of Betty Jane Marshall (Glenn), Judith Romano (Michael), and Diane Wynne (John); 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service Wednesday August 26th 11 A.M. at the THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA.
Visitation 10 to 11 A.M. Int private at George Washington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Lisa's Army, 8945 Ridge Ave., Unit 8, Phila., PA 19128. www.lownes.com