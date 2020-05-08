Or Copy this URL to Share

ROYER

BETTY JANE

Age 80, on May 5, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Survived by husband Fred, sons Rich (Diane) and Fred (Kim), 4 grandhildren and 2 great grandchildren.



