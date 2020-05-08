BETTY JANE ROYER
1939 - 2020
ROYER
BETTY JANE
Age 80, on May 5, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Survived by husband Fred, sons Rich (Diane) and Fred (Kim), 4 grandhildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
Service
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Dear Mr. Royer, Fred and Rich,
So sorry for your loss. May God give you strength to get through this tough time and look back on the great memories of a life well lived. I have several great memories of Mrs. Royer over the years. Remembering the many times Mrs Royer attended and cheered on Fred and Is baseball team some 40 years ago, attending her kids grade school, middle school and high school events, as well as she dancing the night away at Fred and Kims wedding. Been friends with the family for 50 Years. Healing prayers are with you all. The Christ Family (Carl, Christine, Kyle, Kelly, Carolyn and Courtney)
Carl Christ
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mr. Royer, Fred, Rich and families,
Sending our love to all of you at this difficult time! We will remember Mrs. Royer as a wonderful strong woman who would speak her mind and make us smile and laugh when she did!
Our Deepest Condolences,
Mike, Patty, Dom and Julia Vacca
Patty Vacca
Family
