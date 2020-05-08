Dear Mr. Royer, Fred and Rich,
So sorry for your loss. May God give you strength to get through this tough time and look back on the great memories of a life well lived. I have several great memories of Mrs. Royer over the years. Remembering the many times Mrs Royer attended and cheered on Fred and Is baseball team some 40 years ago, attending her kids grade school, middle school and high school events, as well as she dancing the night away at Fred and Kims wedding. Been friends with the family for 50 Years. Healing prayers are with you all. The Christ Family (Carl, Christine, Kyle, Kelly, Carolyn and Courtney)
ROYER
BETTY JANE
Age 80, on May 5, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Survived by husband Fred, sons Rich (Diane) and Fred (Kim), 4 grandhildren and 2 great grandchildren.
BETTY JANE
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from May 8 to May 9, 2020.