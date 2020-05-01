BURLINGAMEBETTY JOYCE (nee Lassila)Age 89, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. Betty was born in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where her Finnish grandparents immigrated to work in the Keweenaw copper mines. She lived most of her life in Philly and devoted herself to her family. Betty was known for her baking skills and loved taking her sons and their friends fishing and camping. She was a second mother to many with a heart of gold. Betty suffered with complications of dementia and passed suddenly at the nursing home from COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late John Burlingame for 64 years, loving mother of Michael (Carole Chatelain) and Gary (Deborah McCanney), grand-mother of Laura, Lily, Caroline, Corey, and Christopher, and great grandmother of Luke, Lila, Kendall, and Charles. Services will be private at the family's request.Online condolences at: