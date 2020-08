MALMUDAugust 4, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, PA. Wife of Leonard S. Mother of Jo Ann Malmud and Elizabeth (Lance) Rultenberg. Sister of Cookie (Billy) Perilstein and Roberta Sall. Also survived by three grand-children and three great-grandchildren. Services interment and Shiva will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Children and Family Services, the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of personal choosing.

