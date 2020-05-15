BETTY M. . (Cichonski) STUKOWSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STUKOWSKI
BETTY M. (nee Cichonski).
On May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Christine (Michael) Keeter and Steven (Donna). Sadly missed by her grand-children Jennifer (Gary) White, David and Michelle. Survived by her brothers Francis, Thomas and Ronald. Funeral Services will be held privately. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved