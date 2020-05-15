Or Copy this URL to Share

STUKOWSKI

BETTY M. (nee Cichonski).

On May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Christine (Michael) Keeter and Steven (Donna). Sadly missed by her grand-children Jennifer (Gary) White, David and Michelle. Survived by her brothers Francis, Thomas and Ronald. Funeral Services will be held privately. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME



