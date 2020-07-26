STRAUSS BETTY (nee Marcus)
Age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born March 7, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles and Elizabeth (nee Paletz) Marcus. Betty's warmth blanketed the room alongside the delicious scents of her homemade baked treats, especially her world famous poppyseed cookies, mini knishes, and apple pie. For many years, she helped run Red Star Wallpaper and Paint - a Wilmington Institution. Betty and Louis loved to travel throughout the world. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis; she is survived by her sister, Loretta Harris; children, Linda Simon, Gail Kessler (Alan), Carl Strauss, and Brian Strauss (Diane); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020. May her memory be a blessing that will bring us all peace and comfort during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Food Bank of Delaware (www.fbd.org
), the Jewish Family Services of Delaware Food Pantry (www.jfsdelaware.org
), or the Penn Rodebaugh Diabetes Center (www.pennmedicine.org
).
