1/1
BETTY (Marcus) STRAUSS
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRAUSS
BETTY (nee Marcus)


Age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born March 7, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles and Elizabeth (nee Paletz) Marcus. Betty's warmth blanketed the room alongside the delicious scents of her homemade baked treats, especially her world famous poppyseed cookies, mini knishes, and apple pie. For many years, she helped run Red Star Wallpaper and Paint - a Wilmington Institution. Betty and Louis loved to travel throughout the world. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis; she is survived by her sister, Loretta Harris; children, Linda Simon, Gail Kessler (Alan), Carl Strauss, and Brian Strauss (Diane); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020. May her memory be a blessing that will bring us all peace and comfort during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Food Bank of Delaware (www.fbd.org), the Jewish Family Services of Delaware Food Pantry (www.jfsdelaware.org), or the Penn Rodebaugh Diabetes Center (www.pennmedicine.org).

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
i’m sorry for your loss. Your mom was always a great neighbor and kind to me.
Sam Wolhar
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved