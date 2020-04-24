|
|
WEISS
BETTY (nee Whitman)
April 23, 2020, of North Wales, PA. Beloved wife of the late Meyer Weiss; loving mother of Kerry Weiss, David (Deborah) Weiss and Mindy (Mitchell) Lightman; cherished grand-mother of Jonathan, Rachel, Lindsey, Jessica and Molly; devoted sister of Ruth Bass and the late Edith Nichols. Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family & Children Services of Greater Philadel-phia (JFCS), 2100 Arch Street, 5th Floor, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020