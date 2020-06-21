BETTYANNE GEIKLER

GEIKLER
BETTYANNE
On June 17, 2020. Sister of Jean O'Shaughnessy and the late Julia Nunan. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School Class of 1948, and of Chestnut Hill College Class of 1952. She retired from Merck in 1994. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and their families. Services will be private.
John F. Murray FH, Flourtown
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.